Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Note: This story was first published on Wednesday May 16

Note: This story was first published on Wednesday May 16

He's described as a true unsung hero, the invisible glue that holds the community together, now an Auckland man who has dedicated years of his life to helping hundreds of kids is being recognised for his work.

Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.
Source: Seven Sharp

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field.

The kind-hearted coach is called "dad" by many of the boys he coaches and has even opened his home to some of them when they needed a roof over their heads.

Nick is fundraising to take a team on a rugby trip to Samoa, thanks to ASB he has been gifted $5000 to help make it happen.

"I don't wanna cry in front of these kids mate," Nick told Seven Sharp's Sam Wallace, tearing up when surprised with the gift at rugby training.

That was just the beginning of the emotions though, when Nick learned he would also be getting another $5000 for a holiday for him and his wife.

The deserving couple says they will be using the funds to visit their daughter and her husband to be in London.





Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.


 
