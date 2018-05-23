Most watched: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

 

Note: This story was first published on Thursday May 23

Kiwiactor Julian Dennison was mocked by US TV host Jimmy Kimmel for his New Zealand accent during his interview on the ABC show that went to air last night.

Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.
Source: ABC

Dennison is currently in the United States promoting his new movie Deadpool 2, which stars Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin.

The 15-year-old movie star told the US host that he was working on some homework before the show, including his  Te Reo Maori and maths.

"Did you say meth?" asked Kimmel, to the delight of the audience. 

"Math - I do 'math' on the weekends," said Dennison.

The Kiwi actor joked with Kimmel about not being old enough to watch the Deadpool movie sequel.

Dennison made his breakthrough in the film industry after showcasing his hilarious acting chops in revered New Zealand director Taika Waititi's 2016 comedy/adventure film Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Deadpool 2 has been a major success in the box office, making over $300,000,000 worldwide since its release on May 15.

