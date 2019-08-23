'Most severe seen in 30 years' - Police investigate as four-year-old critically injured in Flaxmere

A four-year-old boy is likely to grow up severely disabled if he lives, after suffering critical injuries in Flaxmere.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective inspector Mike Foster called it some of the most severe injuries he's seen on a child in his 30-year policing career.

The boy was found at a property on Ramsey Crescent at around 10pm on January 29, and taken to Hawke's Bay hospital that night in a critical condition.

He's currently being treated in Auckland's Starship Hospital and remains in a serious condition, police say.

If he manages to survive, it's likely he'll be "severely disabled and brain damaged", police said today.

Police are urgently appealing for more information around his injuries as the investigation continues.

"We would urge people to do the right thing by this child and help us work out exactly what’s happened," Mr Foster says.

"Please let us know anything that may help, no matter how small."

A number of people are already being spoken to, Mr Foster says.