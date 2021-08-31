Most schools expect less than 10 students back at Alert Level 3

Most schools are expecting fewer than 10 students to return to onsite learning tomorrow when people south of Auckland enter Alert Level 3, according to the Ministry of Education.

The Government agency updated schools this afternoon, reporting a text was sent to schools south of Auckland earlier today asking how many students were expected back, and thanking those that responded.

At Alert Level 3 of the pandemic response, students in years zero to 10 should only learn from school and early childhood centres again if their parents or caregivers have to work and there is no one else who can supervise them during the day.

Tawa School principal Barri Dullabh said nine children are expected back tomorrow, with several more in the following week.

“We’re feeling really confident about moving to alert level three, we’ve done this before and so with all the great info that we’ve got from the Ministry of Education we’ve been able to tweak plans so that they are suitable for this current season,” he said.

The school provided whānau with an Alert Level 3 flowchart with information on which students can return and asked for responses on who would be returning with a deadline so logistical plans could be made that meet public health requirements placed on learning institutes at this time.

Children will be asked to sanitise their hands on arrival at school and on entry to the classroom, where two teachers will take shifts supporting the physically distanced class, along with a teacher aide in the afternoon.

Students will be continuing their lockdown learning tasks with direction from their own teachers while onsite, and there will be four breaks throughout the day.

Source: istock.com

“They won’t be allowed on playgrounds so we’re going to have to be creative in providing lots of other play opportunities that don’t necessarily include close contact because we have to keep social distancing through that time as well,” Dullabh said.

“We can’t control every single thing that happens within the class but constant reminders, getting alongside kids and just saying, ‘Just remember that we have to stay apart,’ that’s the best thing that we can do.”

Individual resources such as iPads, headphones and paper have been provided to reduce contact between students.

“Bubble school looks really different… it’s just a matter of supporting them through that, providing lots of awhi, lots of aroha for them because it will be strange, especially for the younger students that are coming as well,” he said.

Dullabh said he wanted to share his support for school staff around the country during the outbreak, particularly in Auckland, where Alert Level 4 will continue for another fortnight at least, with all students remaining at home.

The Delta outbreak has seen three changes to the previous alert level three guidance for schools and early learning services after being reviewed by the Ministry of Health.

This includes the number of children in one space or “school bubble” being reduced to 10 students from the previous maximum of 20, singing needing to take place outside with physical distancing in place and staff that have a higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 being allowed to work onsite if they are fully vaccinated.

The advice on not being required to wear a face mask in learning settings but being able to if you choose to has remained the same.

The Ministry of Health doesn’t recommend face masks being worn by children under the age of 12 currently, based on the consensus that it’s hard for them to correctly use them.