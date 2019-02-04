TODAY |

Most Russian, Ukranian fishermen to leave Christchurch managed isolation tomorrow

Most of the Russian and Ukranian fishermen in a Christchurch managed isolation facility will leave managed isolation tomorrow.

According to the Ministry of Health all but seven of the international mariners will be allowed to leave in the next 24 hours to join their vessels.

It comes as 235 of them arrived into the country on October 16 on a charter flight from Moscow.

Due to a high number of the fishermen testing positive for Covid-19 their managed isolation stay was extended by more than a week.

"Thirty-one of the group tested positive during their stay and were transferred to quarantine. Of these 24 have recovered and are cleared to leave," the Ministry said in a statement tonight.

"The remaining seven continue to be monitored and will be required to meet the recovered case definition and receive a final health check before leaving MIQ. 

"As reported earlier by the Ministry of Health, two health staff working at the facility had tested positive for Covid-19. All other staff at the Sudima Christchurch Airport have now been tested and returned negative results."

The Ministry of Health says that health services are confident that there has been no exposure of any of the crew by these two cases. 

"On leaving isolation, the group, many of whom are replacing international crew due to return to their home country, will go straight to the NZ fishing vessels they are assigned to," the Ministry says.

 

