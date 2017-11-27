The most rejected baby names in New Zealand revealed

Choosing a name for your new baby can be exciting when you finally make a decision, however not all names get approved.

Source: 1 NEWS

The annual roll call of rejected names has been revealed, with Royal, Prince and Princess being among the most common rejected names over the past six years.

RNZ reports officials have rejected Royal 27 times, Prince 24 times and Princess 11 times since 2012.

Names will be refused if they resemble an official title or rank, used numbers or symbols or were excessively long.

Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages Jeff Montgomery told RNZ the requests can reflect how parents feel about the new addition to the family.

"Often it's families are wanting to name their newborn Prince or Princess because that's how they feel about them. But unfortunately it is an official title or it resembles an official title, so it's not approved, particularly if it's a first name.

"If it's a second or a third name then they will tend to be approved," he said.

Forty-three names were rejected by the Department of Internal Affairs last year, including Legion-King, Prince-Pahata, Ida-Qween and Triple M, which is short for the Mighty Mongrel Mob.

Other names that were rejected including Roman numerals II, III and X and the use of a dot within the name.

Mr Montgomery said people also tried multiple versions of spelling a name, thinking they can trick officials, however if it sounds like a title or resembled a title it is likely to be turned down.