Most read: Young girl convinces NZTA to change linemen sign to be more inclusive - 'women can be line-workers too'

This story was first published on Monday July 30.
A seven-year-old girl has convinced the NZ Transport Agency to change one of their road signs to be more inclusive to women.
A tweet by Zoe's mother, Caitlin Carew, features an image of the letter written by her daughter after she was concerned about seeing a warning sign that read linemen while out driving with her family.
"We talked about this sign and I wondered why it said 'MEN' when women can be line-workers too," part of Zoe's letter reads.
A response from the NZTA agreed with her concerns and they say they will phase out the signs and replace them with ones that read linecrew instead.
The chief executive of the NZTA Fergus Gammie says he would like a picture with Zoe and one of the new signs when they're ready.