 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most read: Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym opens up to Q+A

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story was first published on Sunday July 1.

Wellingtonian Penelopy Mansell, who is transgender, was recently declined membership by a women's gym despite her birth certificate stating she is a woman.

Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mansell was after a WINZ quote at Revive Fitness and the gym happened to be close to where she was living, but when she inquired about joining she was asked about her gender.

"She remained silent for a moment and then said, 'I'm sorry dear but I'm going to have to ask you this question, are you transgendered?'" Mansell said.

"She stated that it was the gym's policy not to let any person into the gym until they've had surgery."

"I informed her it's not possible in New Zealand [as] there's a 30 to 40 year waiting list for surgery, so I'd be 89."

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

Certificates are only changed if the person has undergone surgery or in Penny's case medical or hormonal treatment.

Felix Desmarais, a writer who covers local trans-issues said the gym does not need to be asking about surgery.

"I'm sure they don't check every other woman's pants situation," she said.

The gym apologised to Mansell a week later but Desmarais said it's hard to lay too much blame with the owners. 

"They obviously made a mistake, but it's pretty hard to blame them when the government isn't taking any leadership on trans-issues themselves," she said.

The fallout had seen staff at Revive Fitness bullied, some of them telling TVNZ1's Q+A they've been aggressively confronted online and in person, which Mansell would learn about later. 

Corin Dann is with our panel Dr Bryce Edwards, Dr Wayne Mapp and Laura O’Connell Rapira.
Source: Q+A

Clashes between those on opposing sides of the argument have occurred in Britain.

The issue in Britain centres around the Gender Recognition Bill, which would allow anyone to self-declare their identity.

In New Zealand when it comes to gender self-declaration, an amendment to the Births, Deaths and Marriages Act enshrining is almost at its second reading.

"The UK wants to move to where we are moving to which is about people being able to self-identify," Labour MP Louisa Wall said.

Rainbow Wellington board member Jem Traylen said some people who take exception to transpeople identifying as women are known as a TERF – or trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Renee Gerlich, who gets called a TERF herself, said there's heat around the Births Deaths and Marriages Amendment going through select committee.

"This legislation undermines a lot of the work that suffragettes did, they fought for the women's vote, they wanted to give women a way of making political demands that pertain to our sex when, we can't do that once the definition of what a woman is has fundamentally changed," she said.

Ms Wall acknowledges the bill is significant social shift.

"I actually think it's a profound change, I know some people won't like it but that's their own prejudice," she said.

Related

Politics

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car

Homicide investigation launched after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

02:43
2
The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.

Most read story: Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


17:41
3
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

00:19
4
The New Zealand Transport Agency has advised people to avoid the area after the crash about 6.45am.

NZTA warns of delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after fatal crash

5
An ambulance carries on of the 11 bodies found in Burari village, north Delhi

Eleven bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home

World Cup LIVE: Croatia, Denmark level after rapid start in face off for quarter-final spot after penalty shootout sees Russia eliminate Spain

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Most read: Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym opens up to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says GMO usage has no significant ecological or health concerns

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 