Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

Note: This story was first published on Thursday May 17

It was a big day for Finance Minister Grant Robertson as he delivered his first Budget, and the first from a Labour-led Government in 10 years.

But Seven Sharp reckons his moment in the spotlight was overshadowed by a member of the shadow cabinet.

Tonight, Seven Sharp would like to give a standing ovation to National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett, a shoe-in for best supporting actress, for her performance during Simon Bridges' rebuttal of the Budget.