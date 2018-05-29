Most read story: 'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of boy, 15, who died after police pursuit speak out

 

New Zealand


'You can't blame the police' – Heartbroken grandparents of boy, 15, who died after police pursuit speak out

This story was first published on Tuesday May 29

The grandparents of the 15-year-old driver who died after a police pursuit in Palmerston North yesterday have spoken about their heartbreaking loss.

They also say the police were blameless in the tragic accident.

A 12-year-old girl also died in the tragic Palmerston North crash yesterday.
Dennis and Kat Maxwell were speaking outside the family home where the body of their grandson, named as Ihaia McPhee-Maxwell is due to arrive today.

They paid tribute to Ihaia, saying he had gone "wayward" in the last year but was much loved.

"Definitely full of life and a lot of potential as young kids do it's just heartbreaking he did go down the road he went down and it's definitely been difficult for his parents, he had a supportive whanau," Kat said.

Ihaia McPhee-Maxwell, 15 was the driver of the car and 12-year-old Meadow James was a passenger.
"Your typical kid sometimes he needed a boot up the bum and a stern word but he was loved and he didn't come from a broken home," Dennis added.

When asked about the police involvement online opinions suggesting police caused the accident, Dennis said he was not putting any blame on them.

"That's their job, you can't blame the police, that's the problem - people have an opinion they jump on their keyboard and away they go without thinking of the consequences," he said.

He also lamented the fact that he couldn't save the 15-year-old from his fate.

Rachel James broke down in tears while speaking with other members of her family about "sociable" Meadow James.
"If I could take all that off him and put it on myself I would, as far as I'm concerned that's my grandson and I love him but we can't turn back time."

The grandparents also acknowledged the other families involved. A 12-year-old girl named as Meadow James also died in the accident, and another 15-year-old female passenger was left with serious injuries.

"It's just a huge tragedy for all the families," Kat said.

Details of the incident were released by police yesterday, who said at 1.30pm the 15-year-old driver of a vehicle wanted for breaching his bail conditions failed to stop for them on Monrad Street in Palmerston North.

After failing to stop they say the vehicle travelled onto Pioneer Highway before crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Pioneer Highway and Shirriffs Road.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, who police say was a 12-year-old girl died at the scene, and the driver, a 15-year-old boy died later in hospital.

A second young woman was in the rear seat passenger in the vehicle and has serious injuries.

