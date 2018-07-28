Most read story: Protected leopard seal shot in the face on Northland beach

 

Protected leopard seal shot in the face on Northland beach

RNZ
This story was first published on Saturday July 28.

Source: Department of Conservation / Brent Tandy

A protected leopard seal has been shot dead on a beach in Northland.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) said it was shot in the face, likely with a rifle, near Glinks Gully Beach, just outside of Dargaville.

A member of the public who spotted the seal sunbathing found it dead when he returned the next day to check on it.

The seal is being lifted off the beach today for a post-mortem.

Seals are protected under the Wildlife Act and harming them can result in two years in prison or a quarter of a million dollar fine.

DOC and police are investigating.

Fire engine

One dead in house fire south of Auckland

Explosion on Auckland boat leaves one person seriously injured

Road remains closed following fatal bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

The Turoa ski area and Ohakune Mountain Road in the Tongariro National Park will remain closed today after a bus carrying 31 people rolled killing one person.

On Mt Ruapehu's website this morning a notice was posted stating that Ohakune Mountain would be closed until further notice.

Around 2:30pm yesterday police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.

Police say several people with serious injuries were taken to hospitals by helicopter.

A Philips Search and Rescue spokesperson has told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.

They have been taken to three different hospitals, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.

The CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, whose bus was involved in the accident, says the bus was travelling downhill when it veered off the road and ended up on its right hand side.

An investigation into the crash is set to take place.

There were 31 passengers onboard during the accident. Source: Snapchat
One person critically injured after crash involving car and pedestrian in Northland

One person is in a critical condition after a crash between a car and pedestrian in Northland this morning.

St John Ambulance.

The incident took place just before 7am north of Loop Road in Otaika.

St John says two ambulances attended the crash and one person was taken to hospital. 

NZTA says part of SH1 has been closed at Portland and Loop Road due to the crash and a detour has been put in place.

