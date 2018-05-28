 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story was first published on Monday May 28.

Parents are being warned by Plunket to not wrap sleeping babies in polar fleece this winter.

Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Parents are being warned about the risks of wrapping sleeping babies in fleece.

Source: istock.com

Kerry Hamilton, Plunket's Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast service manager, told the Marlborough Express that synthetic materials increased the risk of a baby overheating.

Natural fabrics like wool and cotton were best as they allow babies to regulate their temperature and prevent overheating, Hamilton said.

There was no issue with babies of small children wearing polar fleece outside but not when they were in bed, Plunket Nelson and Marlborough clinical leader Alison Martin said.

"Polar fleeces will heat a baby really well but then they can't cool off," she said.

With the cost of natural products often an issue for low income families, Blenheim Plunket were selling merino blankets at cheaper prices.

"Quite often the quality materials are dear. We see a lot of polar fleece products around. Sometimes the issue is knowledge but quite often it is affordability," she said.

Funds raised from the merino blankets sale were being invested back into services in the Marlborough region, Hamilton said.

Related

Marlborough

Nelson

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

00:26
2
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

3
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:36
4
When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

00:13
5
Mamoudou Gassama climbed several stories to reach a toddler dangling from the edge of a balcony.

'Thank God I saved him' - heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' rewarded by French president for daring toddler rescue with citizenship, medal and job

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.

02:50
One and five shoppers pinches from supermarkets by putting in the code for cheaper items at self-serve checkouts – Daniel Faitaua isn't one of them.

One in five shoppers 'steals' from the self-serve checkout - are you one of them?

Recently, an Aussie supermarket realised they sold more 'avocados' than they ever had in stock.


00:13
Mamoudou Gassama climbed several stories to reach a toddler dangling from the edge of a balcony.

'Thank God I saved him' - heroic migrant dubbed 'Spiderman' rewarded by French president for daring toddler rescue with citizenship, medal and job

Mamoudou Gassama climbed five floors, from balcony to balcony, without fear before whisking a four-year-old boy to safety.

00:21
In this Saturday, May 19, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano began erupting more than two weeks ago and has burned dozens of homes, forced people to flee and shot up plumes of steam from its summit that led officials to distribute face masks to protect against ash particles. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks.

01:42

Farmers who fought to save pregnant cows shocked at mass Mycoplasma bovis cull - 'I can't believe they would kill that many'

For Lynda and Gary Burgess the Government's action plan has come as very sad news.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 