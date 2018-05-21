 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most read story: Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Note: This story first ran on Monday May 21

The rumours may be swirling that new royal Meghan Markle is headed to New Zealand with Prince Harry later this year, but in fact she's graced our shores before.

Meghan rented a bach on Waiheke Island.

Source: The Tig

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

The US actress, and now Prince Harry's wife, took a 2014 South Island camper van road trip which she diarised in an online lifestyle blog called The Tig.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.
Source: BBC

The blog was shut down in April 2017 as Markle became closer to the Royal Family. It is forbidden for royals to have social media accounts and generally expose too much of their personal life.

But the original posts from Markle on New Zealand have surfaced, and they make for a fairly comprehensive tourist's guide of the south.

Have a read:

Introduction
When my castmate and friend, Gabriel Macht, suggested that I camper van through New Zealand, I paused ever so slightly (thinking "Could I campervan? Should I campervan? Am I a campervanning girl?") before saying yes. Which quickly evolved into a resounding yes.

It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.
Source: 1 NEWS

This would be an ode to the road trips I took with my dad, the years of being a girl scout under the helm of my mom as troop leader, and my gravitational pull towards what is said to be one of the most beautiful countries in the world. Turns out it really is. With a landscape that ranges from stunning lakes, welcoming wine country, glaciers, forest, farmland and beaches, New Zealand is undoubtedly spectacular.

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.
Source: Breakfast

With ten days camper-vanning through the South Island, and a 4 day side trip to the magical island of Waiheke off the coast of the North Island, I share with you my love letter to all things Kiwi.

Queenstown
A stunning place to arrive, filled with endless adventure and standout restaurants such as Botswana Butcher and Vudu Restaurant and Larder. This was purely the starting point for the RV adventure, but in one day I relished the kindness of the people and the beauty of the land.

Markle's 2014 camper van road trip began in Queenstown.

Source: The Tig

Lake Wanaka
Less touristy, and equally as beautiful as Queenstown is Lake Wanaka, where I delved in to some fly fishing, and tucked in to see a film at Cinema Paradiso (a precious and quirky little theater that serves fresh baked cookies for you to enjoy while seated on a hodge podge of sofas). A gem of a town where you quickly settle in and feel like a local.

Franz Josef glacier and seal colony
Along the northern coast of the South island, you'll want to sign up for a hike of Franz Josef glacier. Clamp some crampons onto your shoes and take in one of the most exceptional glaciers in the world – The Māori name for the glacier is Ka Roimata o Hinehukatere ('The tears of Hinehukatere').

According to Māori legend, Hinehukatere persuaded her lover to climb the mountain with her. Being a less experienced climber, he fell to his death, and the glacier was formed by the endless tears of Hinehukatere. Māori myth aside, the hike is adapted for all levels, and for those looking to take it all in from the top, helicopter flights are readily available.

Once you've finished your hike, continue up the photo worthy coastline to seal colonies, where you see handsome fellas like these within arms' reach.

Marlborough region
This region was a definite win for me, with their beautiful wineries (Hans Herzog & Kim Crawford were standouts), and proximity to Havelock, home of the green lip mussels, which are (I kid you not), as big as your hand.

Cozy up to a local winery, sipping Sauvignon Blanc, and then head back to any number of local Havvelock restaurants for a bowl of mussels and fresh baked bread. A respite from the constant adventure of the road trip, and nice way to settle into bucolic bliss.

Kaikoura and Akaroa
When given the chance to swim in the open sea with pods of hundreds of dolphins, don't be scared. Just say yes. It is magical and other worldly, and you become acutely aware of how intuitive, engaging, and playful these beautiful creatures are. It was an unforgettable experience.

Further down the Southern coast, you'll find the small French town of Akaroa, which greets you with its beautiful seaside charm, cobblestone streets, and spots like Ma Maison to indulge in a cassoulet and bottle of their house plonk.

Waiheke
After ten days in a campervan, maybe you'll want to end your trip with something a bit more spacious, as I did. Just a quick flight from Christchurch into Auckland, and a 30 minute ferry ride to the island of Waiheke, and you find yourself in a sleepy little beach island, peppered with wineries, quaint shops, and the nicest people you've ever had the pleasure of knowing.

The standout was Mudbrick Winery. Rent a "bach" (vacation home) on the beach, as I did, and run out to the sea for a swim. If you're as lucky as I was you will sink your hands in the sand to skip stones, and realize what you're holding are live clams.

My inadvertent catch of the day was quickly cooked into linguine with fresh parsley and white wine sauce for a perfect farewell dinner to beautiful New Zealand.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

North America

Travel

04:09
It was a multicultural ceremony the likes of which the Royals have never seen.

Royal family thanks those who celebrated royal wedding
We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

British royal family thanks those who celebrated wedding
02:10
Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.

Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

How do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits compare to Prince William and Kate Middleton's in 2011?

01:53
2
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

03:47
3
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

04:10
4

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

5

Pilot's poor communication blamed for 'panic' during two hour Tauranga landing

Most read story: Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

Before Prince Harry, Markle travelled to NZ and wrote about it in a blog.

03:51
Child psychologist Dr Emma Woodward says there are benefits to technology, but a "well rounded" childhood is the priority.

UK claim denying kids screen time is child abuse - a ‘controversial’ conversation starter says Kiwi psychologist

Dr Emma Woodward says a "well rounded" childhood is the priority.

03:47
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

If the fuel price were to reach these heights, those most affected will be rural Kiwis and low-income families, says NZ Road Transport's Ken Shirley.

02:02

Wet and wild weather setting in today - and it's likely to stick around all week

A westerly flow could bring snowfall to levels above 400m at times in parts of the South Island, as well as thunderstorms across a wide area.

01:53
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

The palace said overnight that the pair "feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and ... around the world."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 