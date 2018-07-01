 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most read story: Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government has released calculators and eligibility guides for major parts of its Families Package that take effect today, hailing it as the biggest boost in household incomes in a decade for thousands of families.

The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Government said from today 384,000 families will be an average of $65 a week better off and $75 by the time the package is fully rolled out in two years.

Click here for links to calculators and information to check your eligibility.

Today sees increases to Working for Families tax credits, including 26,000 more families eligible.

Paid parental leave is extended by four weeks to 22 weeks from today. It'll be extended to 26 weeks from July 2020.

Babies born from today attract a $60 a week Best Start payment, which can continue for three years.

More than 700,000 senior citizens, and 275,000 families get help to warm their homes. A winter energy payment of $450 for single people and $700 for couples, who are beneficiaries or receiving New Zealand Superannuation.

The Government maintains 64,000 children will be lifted out of poverty by 2020.

"We're backing families because this government knows that when families are stronger, New Zealand is stronger," said Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

"From today we're resetting Working for Families so as you earn more, you get to keep more through the tax credits, while thousands more families will become eligible for the scheme," he said.

The Government is also extending the idea of universal super, to a universal winter energy payment for all senior citizens and beneficiaries so cost is no barrier to turning on the heater to keep warm, Mr Robertson said.

Meanwhile, from today Auckland drivers will pay an 11.5-cent-a-litre regional fuel tax which will be used to improve local roads, with more to come.

In October, that will rise to 15 cents a litre as the government introduces a nationwide fuel excise of 3.5 cents a litre, with two similar rises in 2019 and 2020.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car

Homicide investigation launched after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

02:43
2
The $5.5 billion Families Package aimed at low and middle income families comes into effect today.

Most read story: Government releases eligibility calculator as Families Package kicks in


17:41
3
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

00:19
4
The New Zealand Transport Agency has advised people to avoid the area after the crash about 6.45am.

NZTA warns of delays on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after fatal crash

5
An ambulance carries on of the 11 bodies found in Burari village, north Delhi

Eleven bodies, 10 of them hanging, found at New Delhi home

World Cup LIVE: Croatia, Denmark level after rapid start in face off for quarter-final spot after penalty shootout sees Russia eliminate Spain

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.

02:31
Penelopy Mansell's case has highlighted the need for more clarity in the law around trans rights.

Most read: Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym opens up to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

02:41
The technology has been tightly regulated in NZ since a Royal Commission 17 years ago.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says GMO usage has no significant ecological or health concerns

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 