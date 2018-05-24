Most read story: Families in limbo after projected sea level rise puts home building on ice - 'Only good for grazing goats'

 

Sam Clarke 

Note: This story was first published on Thursady May 24

A report on climate change adaption has highlighted the country's critical need for planning.

Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill.
Unclear laws and a lack of direction has home owners and policy makers questioning who should have to pick up the multi-billion dollar bill for the impact of forecast sea level rise.

Christchurch home owners Pete and Jan spent their life savings on a property and the plans to build their dream home, before being told the risk of sea level rise would mean they couldn't get consent to build until further decisions have been made.

The city council says without guidance from central government they've put consents in vulnerable coastal areas on hold while they figure out how to manage those properties.

It's an issue which could affect thousands more homes, with central government yet to outline their plan for managing and funding sea level rise.

