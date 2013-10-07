 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most read story: Budget 2018 - Here's what you need to know at a glance

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Note: This story was first published on Thursday May 17

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has revealed the 2018 Budget. Here's what you need to know - at a glance.

File image of $50 and $100 notes.

Source: 1 NEWS

Watch Grant Robertson deliver the Budget HERE.

*More children to get free GP visits, with the scheme extended to under-14s from under-13s.

*Lower-cost doctors' visits for all Community Services Card holders, making them cheaper by $20 to $30.

*More people eligible for the Community Services Card - extended to anyone living in state housing, receiving accommodation supplement or paying income-related rents.

*6400 more state houses provided over the next four years.

Related stories:

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

Budget 2018: Five things you need to know about where the Government is spending your cash

Live stream: Budget 2018 Special – The 1 NEWS political team break down Grant Robertson's first Budget

*$750m boost in spending for re-building ageing hospital buildings and facilities.

*About $450m towards new schools, and money to hire another 1500 teachers by 2021.

*Around $300m over four years to police to recruit an extra 920 officers.

*New housing insulation programme providing grants to tens of thousands of low-income families.

*Tribunal set up to resolve outstanding Earthquake Commission and insurance claims.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

06:30
2
The deputy PM said the Budget showcases his party “and other parties who are the heart of this Government”.

'Let me tell you, sunshine' - Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges' Budget speech 'devoid of ideas'

01:09
3
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

03:57
4
Tammy Wells should be instantly recognisable to any New Zealander after three decades on our screens.

'How lucky am I?' Briscoes lady' celebrates 30th year as Kiwi advertising legend

5
Colin Jack Mitchell

'A necessary response': Predator who abducted, bashed and sexually attacked Auckland woman to remain in jail after decades of offending

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.

06:23
'They simply haven’t delivered' – Amy Adams says Labour government has deviated from campaign promises in budget

'A Budget that has broken trust' - Amy Adams says Grant Robertson's Budget a u-turn from Labour's election promises

"They simply haven't delivered," she said, adding that Labour had "strong surpluses" to do the thing it promised.

Doctor with patient (file picture).

Cheaper GP visits will need publicity so low-income earners don't miss out - medical centre

Half a million people will soon be able to visit the doctor for less, after yesterday's Budget announced GP visits will be slashed by up to $30 for Community Services Card holders.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 