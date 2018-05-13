 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most read: 'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Note: This story was first published on Wednesday May 16

Toni Street has opened up about her acute liver failure, telling the co-hosts of her radio show that it feels like "spiders underneath your skin".

Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.
Source: The Hits

Today's new information from Street, a broadcaster, comes after a Facebook post on Sunday revealing she'd been struggling with illness over the past month, then on Monday Street's radio colleagues gave an update on her condition.

Street, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, today told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

"The worst part about it is the insane itching because basically what happens is that your liver stops working and instead of the bile excreting normally like through your urine, it goes all throughout your skin and so you get this incredible itching," she said.

"It's described to me by the specialist as 'spiders underneath your skin' and that is exactly what it's like and there is nothing you can do about it."

"The second week I was hosting the Commonwealth Games for TVNZ, I would get home at 1.30 in the morning and I couldn't get to sleep until about 5.30 in the morning because I was just itching."

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Source: Facebook

"I would put myself in the shower, and honestly, it was just so insane. Anyone who has had that liver itch will understand."

Street says she is on the mend and targeting a return to work on Monday after her latest test results indicated the bile levels in her body are going down.

"I feel like I am finally healing and my blood tests on Monday say it's been going down so I couldn't be happier," she said.

"I still have the itching but it's not as insane… I can almost deal with it now. It's not as bad as what it used to be. So I am still getting the fatigue and the itch and really bad nausea.

"They say it takes four to eight weeks and because I have been talking about it publicly, I have had people come to me saying that they have had to have two months off work because of it and that has made me feel slightly better.”

Street said she has been so sick that she has been "a complete hermit" for five or six weeks, with the condition leaving her so fatigued that she needed to sleep for two hours after a 200m walk to take her daughter to school.

She also recommended that people ask more questions of their doctors when they prescribed antibiotics.

"If you are wondering what the antibiotic is, it's Azithromycin and a lot of people have actually reacted to it."

"It's quite a hard antibiotic so just be cautious next time - kust ask some questions and perhaps just take it if you absolutely need it."

"I kind of took it because I had laryngitis and I didn't want to have no voice for the Comm Games and in hindsight, I probably shouldn't have."

Related

Television

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

2

Unemployed man told by StudyLink he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

00:38
3
‘Idiotic’ man filmed ‘sandal surfing’ over Auckland Harbour Bridge

Police investigating after 'risky and idiotic' sandal-surfer on Auckland Harbour Bridge

4
Police car night generic

Two teenagers arrested after allegedly assaulting Wellington dairy worker with hockey stick

02:40
5
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Most read: 'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

The broadcaster, who had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks, told her Hits co-hosts she had an adverse reaction to some antibiotics.

00:30
Lawyer Catriona MacLennan says the domestic violence act is excellent law but is not being applied properly.

Catriona MacLennan: The Law Society's heavy-handed action against me will mean no lawyer will ever again publicly criticise a judge

Catriona MacLennan had been under investigation by the Law Society after criticising a judge's decision in a domestic violence case. With that inquiry over, Ms MacLennan responds.

04:16
First Union’s Tali Williams says some workers are not aware that they’re entitled to be paid for all hours of work.

People on 'very low wages' not always aware of their employment rights, 'taken advantage of' by employers - union

First Union's Tali Williams told TVNZ1’s Breakfast a survey revealed 30 per cent of respondents say they’re made to work extra time, for no pay.

02:06
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

Winners in new Labour-led Government's first Budget set to be health, education and state housing, says 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch

Our political editor says there's a lot riding on Thursday's Budget for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

Most watched: 'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Unsung hero gets $10k for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 