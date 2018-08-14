Most read: The South Auckland street where a free food pantry is bringing neighbours together - 'No judgement here'

 

The South Auckland street where a free food pantry is bringing neighbours together - 'No judgement here'

A community pantry in South Auckland offering people free food that's been donated has spurred the development of over 30 more similar projects.

Locals are invited to give what they can and to take what they need from an outside pantry, or pātaka, in Otara, Seven Sharp reported.

Swanie Nelson got the Cooper Crescent community pantry project off the ground.

"We executed this as a result of wanting to bring something closer to residents that we knew weren't accessing the free resources in our community. There were still barriers there," she said.

Those barriers to people accessing services include, transport, time and shame. 

"No judgement here, absolutely no judgement," Ms Nelson said at the pantry.

She said no-one has to be at the pantry when someone comes, "they can rock up, get out, load up and go".

"It's bringing communities together and allowing conversations to happen, important ones."

As well as residents, local businesses are also helping out, donating bread daily.

And the kindness is catching. Two women, Mia and Candice, who were asked by Ms Nelson to set up pātaka in their own suburbs, Mangere and Otahuhu, have done so.

Ms Nelson wants to see kai pātaka on every street, and not just in South Auckland.

"We have residential properties that have excess fruit on trees and nobody ever uses it, so it's just a waste.

"I would love to see this go viral because waste is a huge issue in New Zealand. But kai is also a big issue and a lot of people are not getting it."

She may get her wish as 11 community pantries are now open and 20 more are being built.

The Cooper Crescent family has involved locals to give and take what they need, and is opening hearts in the process. Source: Seven Sharp
Most of us are stuck in the daily grind of employment, but an inspiring Kaikōura grandma has broken the shackles and made a fortune for herself in the process.

Sharlene Barnes-Ealem saw a way for Kiwi schools to "do things better" and decided to create a mobile app to do just that.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee went to meet the pioneering gran to find out what you can do to break free from the chains of living paycheck-to-paycheck.

Sharlene Barnes-Ealem shows what you can do to break free from the chains of living pay check to pay check. Source: Seven Sharp
You may have heard the horror stories, or experienced them yourself, as Wellington's bus woes continue.

From jam-packed buses that drive straight past loaded bus stops, to people who used to take one bus, now having to take three to get to the same place.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Arrun Soma took a trip on the beleaguered buses with a regional councillor to gauge the public's mood in the video above.

Wellington’s new bus network has been slammed by many, so Seven Sharp took a ride to see for itself. Source: Seven Sharp
