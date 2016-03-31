Most read: Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments to jump $25 a week

 

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments to jump $25 a week

Note: This story was first published on Thursday June 28.

Paid parental leave will be extended from 18 to 22 weeks this Sunday, alongside a rise of 4.7 per cent in payments. 

Paid Parental Leave will jump to 22 weeks this Sunday and to 26 weeks in 2020
Source: 1 NEWS

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Iain Lees-Galloway said in a statement on Thursday that this week's paid parental leave lengthening makes way for a further extension in July 2020 to 26 weeks. 

"Paid Parental Leave plays an important role in making sure that families have valuable support at this crucial stage in their children's lives" Mr Lees-Galloway said.

The list of popular baby names is out.

Source: Photos.com

"Extending the duration of payments is vital for supporting working families with newborns and young children."

Families with babies due or delivered from July 1 will be eligible for the 22 weeks paid parental leave and all recipients will see the 4.7 per cent payment increase, with the maximum rate going from $538.55 to $563.83 a week, an extra $25.28.

The Government announced the increase today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Lees-Galloway said the 4.7 per cent increase was a reflection of the average weekly earning rise.

"Extending paid parental Leave will provide greater financial certainty and confidence for working families. The evidence is clear that these six months are crucial for infant development," he said. 

