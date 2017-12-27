Most read: One-month-old baby in intensive care after Hawke's Bay pharmacy dispenses wrong medication

This story was first published on Thursday June 7

A one-month-old baby is in intensive care at Hawke's Bay Hospital after incorrect medication was given at a pharmacy to the baby's family.

The baby was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, the hospital has confirmed.

In a statement the hospital says: "The baby is in a serious-but-stable condition, and recovering well. Clinicians are confident the baby will make a full recovery".