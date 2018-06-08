 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story was first published on Friday June 8.

Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff has threatened a cameraman from The Spinoff website with physical violence during an outburst following a Labour Party event in Auckland on Wednesday night.

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.
Source: The Spinoff TV

Duff was attending an event at the Birkenhead Brewing Company in support of Labour's candidate in the Northcote by-election as a feature guest, when he was approached by a freelance Spinoff cameraman who asked the author a question about how some people are not happy with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy.

Duff took exception to the question, becoming visibly upset and shooting back with.

"You should, bloody, you should hone up on your skills. You can't ask stupid questions like that. I mean, what would anyone think about someone's pregnancy? The whole country's happy because it's the prime minister having a baby," he said.

The cameraman then responded saying that some online comments suggest not everyone in New Zealand is happy, which set Duff off again.

"What, are you reading the f***ing trolls? How old are you?"

He then leaned in closer to the cameraman and issued a physical threat.

"F***, I could f*****g nail you up against the wall. You're just a punk. You're a punk."

According to The Spinoff, Duff had also spoken about Jacinda Ardern during the event that was hosted by Labour MP Willie Jackson.

"There is no denying the Jacinda factor," Duff said. "We all love a pretty young woman."

The author said those comments later got him a telling off from his wife, Spinoff reports.

Related

Politics

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

2

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

00:16
3
Phillip the cat survived the 360km drive by clinging to a car grill space.

Cat who lost claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth to be reunited with owners

00:19
4
The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

5
Trio remain in Waikato Hospital after botulism scare.

Church withholds $60,000 in funds raised for Putaruru family hospitalised after severe poisoning


00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.

00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.

An aerial view over the Bay of Islands in New Zealand's Northland Region.

Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

Tourism New Zealand's CEO said in the future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 