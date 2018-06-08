Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

This story was first published on Friday June 8.

Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff has threatened a cameraman from The Spinoff website with physical violence during an outburst following a Labour Party event in Auckland on Wednesday night.

Duff was attending an event at the Birkenhead Brewing Company in support of Labour's candidate in the Northcote by-election as a feature guest, when he was approached by a freelance Spinoff cameraman who asked the author a question about how some people are not happy with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy.

Duff took exception to the question, becoming visibly upset and shooting back with.

"You should, bloody, you should hone up on your skills. You can't ask stupid questions like that. I mean, what would anyone think about someone's pregnancy? The whole country's happy because it's the prime minister having a baby," he said.

The cameraman then responded saying that some online comments suggest not everyone in New Zealand is happy, which set Duff off again.

"What, are you reading the f***ing trolls? How old are you?"

He then leaned in closer to the cameraman and issued a physical threat.

"F***, I could f*****g nail you up against the wall. You're just a punk. You're a punk."

According to The Spinoff, Duff had also spoken about Jacinda Ardern during the event that was hosted by Labour MP Willie Jackson.

"There is no denying the Jacinda factor," Duff said. "We all love a pretty young woman."