 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Most read: NZ First 'lost the argument' in coalition immigration deal - Peters

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Immigration

This story was first published on Monday July 30.

During an interview on Q+A, Mr Peters was asked if he had let voters down after promising to cut immigration to 10,000 a year. Source: Q+A

Winston Peters has said he "lost the argument" over his party's immigration policy, as New Zealand's net migration dropped only marginally despite promises from his NZ First party and their coalition partner Labour. 

On TVNZ1's Q+A yesterday, host Corin Dann asked the Acting Prime Minister why net migration had only fallen to 65,000 in the year to June 2018, according to Statistics New Zealand. 

"It was 72,000 net, remember?" Mr Peters said. "It's a start in the right direction."

The 2017 election saw NZ First promise a drop to 10,000 net migration a year and Labour promised a cut of 20,000-30,000 a year down from the 72,400 when it peaked in July, last year. 

Mr Peters told Dann he "lost the argument" when it came to NZ First’s policy of only 10,000 net migrations per year, "because I didn't get enough votes because people like you said it wouldn't work".

"You’ve got to compromise in coalition negotiations."

Dann asked what policy change had contributed to the drop to 65,000, with Mr Peters saying not welcoming people who did not bring "the skills we needed".

"We're far more cautious as to who is coming and we're far more focused on the regional economy."

He estimated immigration could drop a further 25,000 to 30,000.

"But we've also got to watch the employment market to ensure none of our product, particularly export product, is being hindered by a lack of staff."

Dann interviews Winston Peters on medicinal cannabis, the economy, immigration and the return of Jacinda Ardern. Source: Q+A

The Government also proposed last month changes international student post-study work rights, which Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway said would help eliminate migrant exploitation and make sure that migrants granted residency contribute the skills that New Zealand needs.

Part of the proposal was to require students completing non-degree level seven or below qualifications to undertake at least two years of study in order to gain eligibility for post-study work rights.

Some say international students are being unfairly targeted in an effort to dampen down net migration. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the National Partys say "tinkering" with immigration could result in a loss of up to $40 million a year of revenue from international students. 

National Party Immigration spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said in a statement international students were a "critical revenue stream for our Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics".

He said a Government proposal that requires some students to study for two years before being eligible for post-study work visas "fails to recognise the higher calibre of those studying graduate diplomas". 

National Party Associate Tertiary Education spokesperson Simeon Brown added that "international students studying graduate diplomas bring a wealth of experience to New Zealand and often fill vital skill shortages".

"By completing post-graduate diplomas, they are able to add to their knowledge and broaden their skillset."

Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Immigration
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:59
Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price.

Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
2

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
3

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'
4

Winston Peters doubles down on prediction there will be National Party 'infighting' after they 'take out' Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett
5

Fire rips through popular suburban Auckland eatery

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police car generic.

Woman dies following single-vehicle crash north of Auckland
Fire generic

Truck and trailer carrying hazardous goods crashes, rolls into ditch near Ohakune

Fire in suburban Auckland restaurant draws large emergency response

03:05
Matua Povey’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Māngere received six brand new bikes becuase of his honesty.

Auckland teacher returns bike that fell off truck, and his school's rewarded

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

This story was first published on Monday July 30.

Hannah Teresa Francis. Source: Supplied

The family of the 11-year-old girl who died after a bus rolled while travelling down from Mt Ruapehu's Tūroa ski field on Saturday have released a touching tribute to her.

The NZ Herald reports that Hannah Francis' Mother Michelle Bruton and father Matt Francis said their family is still trying to come to terms with the devastating loss of "our beautiful daughter".

"She was the light of our lives and will be missed by all who knew her," Ms Bruton said in a statement.

"Hannah was an empathetic, kind-hearted, beautiful child who wouldn't hurt a fly. She was loved by everyone she met and left a lasting impression.

"Her sister Charlotte and stepbrothers Josh and Caleb all loved her dearly and will be lost without her.

"She loved animals, especially her cats and she would do anything to help you.

"Our hearts are broken and will never be the same. Fly free our beautiful angel. May you rest in peace."

The bus carrying 31 passengers crashed while travelling down Ohakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield around 2.30pm on Saturday, injuring a number of passengers and claiming Hannah's life.

Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stavert has addressed a message to parents and caregivers, saying yesterday the school received the sad news that one of its students had passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained in the bus accident.

Ms Stewart said Hannah was a Year 7 student and will be sadly missed by her friends, classmates and teachers.

"We are sure you all join us in expressing our heartfelt condolences to Hannah's family at this extremely difficult time," she wrote.

Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
The NZ First leader was at his evasive best this morning when discussing Ms Ardern’s transition back to PM on Thursday.

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

'We decriminalised cannabis in 2010' - researcher says police increasingly shifting priority to fighting P

Winston Peters doubles down on prediction there will be National Party 'infighting' after they 'take out' Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Live stream: Breakfast

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand

Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand