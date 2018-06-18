Most read: Kaitaia lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

This story was first published on Monday June 18.

A Kaitaia woman has challenged herself to spend no more than $20 a week on groceries, by avoiding trips to the supermarket.

Seven Sharp found Lyn Webster making her own butter and bread, and she shared her philosophy.

"My first point of getting something isn't the supermarket anymore. I think can I do without that? Can I get around that in a different way? And it all saves you money," she said.

It also involves a bit of gardening, but mostly Lyn's secret weapon is - baking soda.

"I don't buy dishwash liquid. Wash your dishes with baking soda. Baking soda can actually do just about every job around the house."

Reporter Tim Wilson was blown away with how well Lyn's doing on her challenge.