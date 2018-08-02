Most read: Hawke's Bay kindy teacher deregistered for holding kids down to make them sleep

 

Hawke's Bay kindy teacher deregistered for holding kids down to make them sleep

The Education Review Office has downgraded a kindergarten in the Hawke's Bay following the revelation that a newly trained teacher working there was allowed to hold children down to make them sleep.

Yesterday, the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal deregistered Laura Hope Tregurtha over her actions, which they say constitute physical and psychological abuse, the NZ Herald reports.

The kindergarten at the centre of the scandal is Little Wonders Havelock North.

The Education Review Office has now downgraded the kindergarten's rating from well placed to promote positive learning outcomes for children, which it had in 2015, to requires further development.

At the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal hearing on May 22 Ms Tregurtha's representative, Ms Stone, put forward the argument that no one warned the new teacher that she was acting inappropriately while she worked at the kindergarten from July 2016 to March 2017.

"Ms Stone noted that the sleep and mat time practices were used over a period of time and her employer and colleagues did not tell her at any time that they were unacceptable," the NZ Herald reports the tribunal as saying.

"She submitted that as a recent graduate and inexperienced teacher, the respondent was entitled to rely on her employer to point out and correct any errors in her methods.

"The respondent was not provided with appropriate mentoring and guidance by her employer, and she had no intention to hurt or harm students."

The tribunal didn't accept the argument.

Ms Tregurtha resigned from her position in April last year and was not teaching when the tribunal hearing took place in May this year.

Jacinda Ardern - PM and new mum - will give the world an important lesson, says working mothers' coach

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is about to teach New Zealand and the world an important lesson that mothers can still do high-pressure jobs if they want to, says the founder of an organisation that helps mums transition back to work.

The Prime Minister spoke with 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern is now back on the job as PM after six weeks of maternity leave with baby Neve, her and partner Clark Gayford's first child.

The PM says she's ready and keen to get back to the Beehive.

Rebekah Fraser, founder of Auckland-based organisation The Back to Work Coach, told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp Ms Ardern has already performed well in the dual roles.

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch sat down with the Prime Minister on her first day back in New Zealand’s top job. Source: 1 NEWS

"What I think she's done so beautifully is the way she gives us some insight into herself as a professional, but alongside her mothering as well," Ms Fraser said.  

"So we see her releasing messages by video from the couch with Neve, or rocking the cradle. And I think that's really important because she's not divorcing herself of that role of being mum in order to do her job. But we can see the two things growing side by side."

I didn't have to worry about guessing, is this okay? Is this appropriate? - Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime

These days babies are welcome in Parliament's debating chamber with their MP mothers, whether it's for cuddles or feeding.

The policy is largely thanks to Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard who is endeavouring to make the place more family-friendly.

And should the Prime Minister want somewhere close by but a little more private, she can go to what's known as the whānau room.

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime knows the maternal ropes at Parliament better than most. She had baby Heeni there with her from seven weeks old.

"I remember doing things for the first time. And definitely I felt there was a lot of pressure, put on by myself a lot of it, for it to all go well," Ms Prime said.

"And you know hopefully baby doesn't scream, and we don't have any projectile vomiting. But I think just knowing I was allowed to have my baby here and that that was completely acceptable. I didn't have to worry about guessing, 'Is this okay? Is this appropriate? Am I going to get in trouble for this?'"

And should Neve's parents leave her baby bag at home, Ms Prime has lots of baby equipment in her office she'd be happy to lend the Prime Minister.

Ms Ardern is back on the job as Prime Minister after six weeks of maternity leave. Source: 1 NEWS
An extraordinary tale has emerged from Marlborough, with a man giving his pig "mouth to snout" resuscitation in order to save its life.

Jase Weir had recently rescued an orphaned piglet from the side of the road and brought him home to live with the more than 30 other animals at his Waihopai Valley homestead.

However, after Mo the pig's new mum, Summer Weir, prepared him some devilled eggs for lunch a few days after his arrival, things took a turn for the worse.

"Something didn't look right and he started to toss his head side to side and started to try and run away, and I kind of realised at that stage he was choking," Summer told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Luckily, Jase was close at hand and he came running to the rescue.

He tried to gently massage the egg from Mo's throat, before survival instincts kicked in and Jase started compressions and "mouth to snout" breathing.

"It was fight or flight, just do it. I didn't think, it just happened," Jase said.

The quick thinking actions of his new dad saw Mo pull through and complete his pig's tale of revival and survival.

Would you consider a bit of mouth-to-snout? Source: Seven Sharp
