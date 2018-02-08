Most read: The familiar faces and silent heroes of the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours List

This story was first published on Monday June 4

A hoard of prominent Kiwis and silent heroes have been recognised for their contribution to the country in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours List, released today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Former Prime Minister Bill English, along with master waka maker and navigator Hector Busby and renowned singer John Rowles, have been made Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Former Board of RNZ chair Richard Griffin, filmmaker Roger Donaldson, and former SPCA Executive Director Bob Kerridge, were also recognised for their services to the country.



Meanwhile, Kiwi comedy duo the Topp Twins; sex workers' rights activist Catherine Healy; Victoria University of Wellington Assistant Vice-Chancellor (Pasifika) Luamanuvao Winifred Alexandra Laban; and Emeritus Professor Charmain O'Connor all received the title of Dame under the New Zealand Order of Merit.



Celebrity cook Annabel Langbein was also recognised for her services as a food writer.