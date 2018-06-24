 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

This story was first published on Sunday June 24

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford have revealed they chose the name 'Neve' for their daughter because they liked that it means "bright and radiant", while Te Aroha was chosen for a variety of reasons.

1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.
Source: 1 NEWS

The couple announced their new baby daughter's name  – Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford – today at Auckland Hospital, before taking their baby home for the first time.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

Source: 1 NEWS

"We wanted to wait until the baby arrived to see which one looked like it worked, we chose Neve because we liked it and when we met her we thought she looked she suited the name," Ms Ardern said.

"Also, in various forms it means bright and radiant, and snow which seemed like a good combination for Matariki and solstice."

Te Aroha was chosen as a way of reflecting the love the baby has received and also the significance of the place and mountain in the Waikato to the Ardern family.

Little baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

Little baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Te Aroha though, is something that we settled on quite early, (it) was our way of reflecting the amount of love that this baby has been shown before she was even arrived," she said.

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity, particularly from all the iwi who gifted us names and Te Aroha seemed to me to be a way we could show that love and generosity."

"It's also the place where all my family are from as well as a place name, I grew up under that mountain."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Vettel caused chaos at the French GP after crashing into the back of Valterri Bottas as he lunged on the inside.

Watch: Whoops! Sebastian Vettel smashes into back of rival on opening corner of French GP

2

Thunderstorms, 110kmh winds expected today in Auckland, Northland and Waikato


3

Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie marry in Scotland

00:38
4
It was a close call for Michael Tabudravu as he caught the slip on camera this afternoon.

Raw video: Dramatic moment slip barrels down hill in Bay of Plenty, closing part of SH2

01:42
5
He said it was light hearted and "people listening to the full context would see it".

People 'need full context' of radio interview after comments on PM's baby - Simon Bridges

01:46
1 NEWS' Yvonne Tahana got the answers.

Most read: How did Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford decide on the name Neve for their first born?

"All of the names that were gifted along the way, I thought how do I reflect the generosity?" the PM said.

00:55
Mr Wētere, died last week aged 83, was a relation of the National Party leader.

'He showed people like me could be a Member of Parliament' - Simon Bridges says distant relative Koro Wētere was an inspiration

Mr Wētere was Mr Bridges' father's cousin, he told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.


03:13
Dr Gerhard Sundborn says sugar causes obesity, while the acidic PH level of the drinks also causes dental issues.

Kiwi doctor says NZ should follow UK and ban sale of energy drinks to kids

Advertising restrictions are also proposed there to curb the sale of unhealthy foods to kids.

01:34
Matty wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners of the weekend.

Watch: 'I was rightly wound up' - seething Matty McLean shares experience of rude line jumper

TVNZ1's Breakfast weather presenter wasn't afraid to call out a case of very bad manners.

00:30
The Blues defeated Queensland 18-14 in the second match at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Watch: Courageous NSW Blues clinch 2018 Origin series after late sin-bin against relentless Maroons

The Blues defeated the Maroons 18-14 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney after a thrilling battle that went right down to the wire.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 