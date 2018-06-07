Most read: Cat loses claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth

 

This story was first published on Thursday June 7.

A man has inadvertently taken a domestic cat on a four-hour drive from Auckland to New Plymouth, after the feline was found clinging to the car grill space in shock and suffering hypothermia outside a hotel.

North Taranaki SPCA have released footage of the cat, after he was found clinging to a Chevy Camaro outside a New Plymouth hotel.
Source: North Taranaki SPCA

The cat was found still hanging within the grill, outside a New Plymouth hotel on Tuesday, May 5.

SPCA inspectors were notified by passers-by, who extracted the cat, and rushed him to the Vets4Pets New Plymouth hospital where he is now recovering - having lost some of his claws.

After talking to the driver, the SPCA found out the journey the cat made was a remarkable non-stop four-and-a-half hour, 360km, trip.

"It was touch and go initially but just look at yesterday's video he is moving, eating, drinking , totally unconcerned about being at the vets....yahoo he made it!!!!," North Taranaki SPCA posted with pictures of the cat on their Facebook page. 

The problem now is that the owner still doesn't know their pet is in New Plymouth.

North Taranaki SPCA is now trying to locate the cat's owner who likely lives in Auckland, possibly the suburb of Glenfield, where the car begun its journey.

If you have any information please contact North Taranaki SPCA on 06 7582053.

