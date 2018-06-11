 

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

This story was first published on Friday 6 July.

Two car salesmen who accidentally left a racist message on a Bay of Plenty woman's phone after she took a vehicle for a test drive have lost their jobs with the Tauranga dealership.

Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.
Source: Marae

The salesmen had been stood down by Farmer Auto Village in Tauranga following the incident in May.

Nurse Narrelle Newdick of Maketu was left shaking and in tears after hearing the racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

Ms Newdick had been set on buying the vehicle she had test driven until she heard the message which left when the two salesmen were talking to each other.

"Your little Māori girl…it keeps going to voice mail," two dealers could be heard saying.

"Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori.

"Go back to Maketu and dig pipis out of the sand."

The managing director of Farmer Auto Village Mike Farmer has told the Bay of Plenty Times Weekend the result of the disciplinary process.

"The two salespeople involved in the recording are no longer employed by the company, and we, as a 120-strong team, do not tolerate any type of this behaviour.

"We have taken the appropriate firm action," Mr Farmer said in a written statement, the NZ Herald reported this evening.

Mr Farmer also said he had met with the Newdick family on many occasions "on the steps of restoration" since the voicemail came to light.

He said a reconciliation hui was held in Te Puke last month with Ms Newdick and her family at which he apologised "for the hurt and distress caused to her and her whanau" and Ms Newdick forgave the company.

Ms Newdick last month told TVNZ1's Marae programme she was upset and angry to hear the two minute conversation between the two Farmer Auto Village workers.

"When I received the message I couldn't believe what I was hearing," she said.

The message left her in a state of disbelief.

"What does he even mean by that 'don't be a f***** clever Māori'?

"So because I have a job and I work does that make me a clever Māori in his eyes? I was offended not only for myself but he's lumped us all in that box," Ms Newdick said.

