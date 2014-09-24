 

'Most prolific volcanic activity anywhere in the world' - likelihood of eruptions in North Island predicted in new research

New research has brought us one step closer to predicting the likelihood of volcanic eruptions.

Black clouds of ash spurt from Mt Ruapehu

A Victoria University paper, published in the international journal Nature, examines the movements of the earth's crust and mantle in the region extending from Lake Taupo to the Bay of Plenty.

"The region has some of the most prolific volcanic activity anywhere in the world, but understanding what is causing this activity has proved to be tricky," said lead author, Associate Professor Simon Lamb.

The research, based on GPS data, found a significant pattern of movement extending for up to 150km laterally, believed to be from a driving force nearly 20km underground near the base of the crust.

"Hot mantle rises up beneath regions of volcanic activity to reach levels where the pressure is much lower. It's this drop in pressure that causes the melting," Prof Lamb said.

He said the research showed that if the mantle's rocks don't contain much melt, they will be much stickier, causing the overlying crust to be pulled down rapidly.

But if the rocks have just melted, this makes the flow of the rocks runnier, reducing the pull down force and allowing the overlying crust to spring back up again.

"Using the GPS technology we are now able to see directly where, when and by how much the underlying mantle is melting. This melt will eventually rise up through the crust to feed the overlying volcanoes.

"This is something that might help us with assessing the likelihood of volcanic eruptions in the future."

The paper was co-authored by scientists from Victoria University and the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University.

