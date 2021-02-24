TODAY |

Most Papatoetoe students already retested for Covid-19 after yesterday's case — principal

After three new surprise cases in the Papatoetoe High School cluster were revealed yesterday, the school's principal says most students and teachers have been retested for Covid-19.

Today’s developments come after three new cases linked to the Papatoetoe cluster were announced yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

One case announced yesterday was a casual-plus contact of the first student in the school to have tested positive.

Last night, two of their household members — an older sibling and a baby — were also confirmed to have Covid-19.

It's prompted a surge in Covid testing in East Auckland, with 900 people now forced into two weeks of isolation in relation to the new cases.

But there were no new cases today and Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault remains hopeful the outbreak is contained within their community.

He's also offering support to struggling families.

"The community's doing it tough," he told 1 NEWS.

"If there's anybody who needs support, contact MSD, contact the school, we can point you in the right direction. It will get you through the 14 days."

The majority of their students and staff have now been retested, with the results so far all negative, Couillault says.

