TODAY |

Most packaged food 'ultra-processed' and unhealthy, study finds

More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health

A stocktake of New Zealand's supermarket shelves shows most packaged food is heavily processed and unhealthy.

Experts from the University of Auckland and George Institute in Global Health in Australia analysed 13,000 packaged items to produce the first New Zealand State of the Food Supply report .

They found 69 percent of products were "ultra-processed" ready-to-eat foods.

Meanwhile, 59 percent had low food-star ratings out of five and some products didn't have a star rating label at all.

One of the authors of the report, University of Auckland research fellow Dr Sally Mackay, said ultra-processed foods are those that had added salt, sugar or fat and often many other additives.

Dr Mackay said rating labels should be mandatory so consumers could make informed decisions about the products they bought.

She said the uptake of the health star rating was too slow and companies needed to hurry up.

"Getting healthier foods on the shelves makes it easier for consumers to make a healthy choice, which is key to curbing the obesity epidemic and diet-related ill health," she said.

Dr Mackay said for any substantial change to happen government intervention was needed in setting targets to lower salt, sugar and saturated fat content.

The study found only three companies - Sanitarium, McCain Foods and Sealord - had a higher mean rating of 3.5 or above.

Meanwhile, 79 percent of breads and 68 percent of breakfast cereals had a star rating at or above 3.5.

Unidentifiable shopping trolley Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Man charged with murder over Christchurch hit-and-run
3
Imagine if you could buy a book that would tell you who was going to win the Rugby World Cup?
After hundreds of hours crunching numbers, Kiwi accountant says he knows who will win World Cup
4
Steve Davies and Merita Proffitt spoke to 1 NEWS about last night’s incident.
Whitikahu locals describe moment man is arrested for alleged murder of Australian tourist
5
Sean McKinnon’s sister Emmeline spoke to reporters outside the Hamilton District Court today.
Australian tourist killed in Raglan campervan 'a wonderful person'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:52
The 1958 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith is one of only four to be manufactured in the world

Kiwi-owned luxury car used by Queen Elizabeth on royal tour to go under the hammer in Auckland
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.

Body found in Rotorua mountain bike park
00:54
Steve Davies and Merita Proffitt spoke to 1 NEWS about last night’s incident.

Whitikahu locals describe moment man is arrested for alleged murder of Australian tourist

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Three injured in Pukekohe, Auckland crash