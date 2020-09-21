Most of New Zealand wakes up to life in Alert Level 1

Most of New Zealand is waking up to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 this morning, six weeks after a fresh community outbreak in Auckland was discovered.

It was announced on August 11 that four new cases of community transmission had been discovered, following 102 days without any.

This saw the entire country shift to Level 2 on August 13, excluding Auckland which was moved to Level 3 with tighter restrictions.

The alert level change was initially set for three days, but further Covid-19 case confirmations meant the country stayed longer in each level.

Auckland also moved down to Alert Level 2.5 on August 30 after being at Alert Level 3 since the beginning of the August community outbreak.

For the rest of the country, today's Level 1 shift means no more restrictions on crowd gatherings or group sizes.

Large-scale events can take place, and hospitality businesses no longer have to cater to social distancing requirements. It also means weddings, tangi and funerals no longer have a limit on the number of people who can attend.

Auckland however remains at Alert Level 2.5 until Wednesday at 11.59pm when it will drop down to Level 2.