Most left and right-leaning electorates: Where does yours sit?

With under a fortnight until New Zealand’s General Election, a clear divide between urban and rural areas is forming.

Source: 1 NEWS

That’s one of the latest insights from TVNZ’s Vote Compass tool, which has now been used by more than 300,000 people.

Voters were asked a series of questions, to gauge their political leanings, and which party best aligns with their view.

1 NEWS can now reveal the most polarised electorates. Look at the charts below to see where your General or Māori electorate sits on the left-right scale.

Māori electorates. Source: 1 NEWS

NOTE ON CHARTS: A statistical algorithm was used to translate the responses to the 30 questions in the Vote Compass survey and place each electorate on a scale from left to right.

The colour of the dots shows the party which currently holds the electorate – yellow for Act, red for Labour, blue for National, white for vacant (following Andrew Falloon’s resignation from Rangitata), and grey for independent (Jami-Lee Ross in Botany after his expulsion from National).

The Wellington electorate of Rongotai shows as the most liberal on the General Roll.

Voters there were more likely than the rest of New Zealand to support free school lunches, cannabis legalisation and a greater role for the Treaty of Waitangi in legislation.

The Canterbury electorate of Rangitata, at the other end of the scale, is the most conservative.

Voters in this district are more likely to disagree with cannabis legalisation and making it easier for people to change the sex listed on their birth certificate.

Despite some significant differences, voters in both these regions do share some perspectives.

There’s similar support for preventing foreign ownership of residential properties, and the introduction of royalties for water bottling companies.

All seven Māori electorates appear at the left-leaning end of the scale.