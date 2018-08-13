 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Most Kiwis want police to continue chasing fleeing drivers - 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

Eighty-two per cent of New Zealanders think police should continue to chase fleeing drivers, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll. 

The poll asked, "Do you think police pursuits in New Zealand should be banned?"

While 12 per cent of people said "yes", a resounding 82 per cent said "no". The rest weren't sure.

Two young people were arrested this afternoon in Palmerston North after allegedly refusing to stop for police. 

"This is the sort of bravado of the young people. You want to put it on Facebook or you want to be a little bit of a hero in the eyes of your mates. It's the wrong way to be a hero," Police Minister Stuart Nash said.

While today's chase ended without injury, others haven't been as lucky. A record 13 people were killed in police pursuits last year, with at least eight deaths so far this year.

National's police spokesperson Chris Bishop said, "Obviously your heart goes out to them and their families, but you do have to send a message."

Mr Bishop said he agrees with the vast majority of New Zealanders on police pursuits.

Mr Nash said he thinks pursuits are "a pragmatic approach to policing".

But critics say the risk of pursuits outweighs the reason and far too many people are being killed.

The number of police pursuits have shot up by 64 per cent in the last six years, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority is reviewing current policy, despite there having been six reviews and 12 new versions of the policy in recent years. 

"When 59 per cent of pursuits are abandoned I do think that is the police taking a very responsible attitude towards this," Mr Nash said.

It's an attitude police hope fleeing drivers will take on as well.

It comes as the chase policy is reviewed by the police watchdog, with eight deaths already this year. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:27
Thankfully Judy's experience was a case of out-of-date policy, not PC gone mad.

Christchurch woman bemused after cafe denies request to butter takeaway scone for 'health and safety' reasons
2

Aussie couple face backlash over real life My Sister's Keeper scenario where baby is genetically engineered to save brother
3

Jacinda Ardern says Government department made a 'huge oversight' placing sex offender in same motel as at-risk children
4

Earning $150k and still falling behind in NZ because of third-tier debt

5

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:18
The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so.

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
04:27
Thankfully Judy's experience was a case of out-of-date policy, not PC gone mad.

Christchurch woman bemused after cafe denies request to butter takeaway scone for 'health and safety' reasons
03:50
Heley Patuwai spoke to Seven Sharp about the ride, and conquering fears.

What drives Kiwi daredevil who tackled the Huka Falls on a bodyboard and tamed monster Bali wave?
01:45
TVNZ 1’s Sunday programme lifted the lid on the effects on children who are born to mothers with meth addictions.

'A social crisis' - Children's Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects suffered by 'P babies' revealed

Queenstown out to tackle the scourge of gum on the pavement - 'That is hideous'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment

It's a problem that is easier to ignore than it is to fix, but in Queenstown, they're determined to clean up the streets.

The tourist town is aiming to remove around 40,000 pieces of chewed gum from the pavements.

One woman on the frontline of that fight is Sousa Jefferson from Total Stone Care.

"Some people don't realise that those little black spots everywhere, all over the pavement, that's gum," Ms Jefferson said.

She uses a hot water pressure tool to clean up the gum one piece at a time and believes it might be time for a law change to ban the substance in the picturesque town.

"What do we need gum for?" Ms Jefferson said.

However, Adrian Hoddinott from Queenstown Lakes District council thinks that might be a strep to far.

"I don't know if I'd go as far as banning it, but I certainly think there's room for some education, for not only our visitors, but also people who choose to live here."

Thousands upon thousands of pieces are chewed up and gobbed out in the tourist town, with one lane particularly bad. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:18
The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so.

Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure

'A social crisis' - Children's Commissioner demands urgent action after devastating effects suffered by 'P babies' revealed

NZ appearance medicine industry reports increasing number of Asian clients seeking to 'Westernise' their faces

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

'Bumpy 48 hours' ahead as wild weather forecast for parts of New Zealand

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News

Heavy rain and strong wind watches are in place for parts of the country overnight and heading into tomorrow.

MetService is warning people to expect a brief period of heavy rain for a few hours in the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and north of Te Puia Springs.

In the South Island, heavy rain will also hit Nelson, Fiordland and South Westland.

There was a moderate risk of thunderstorms at Northland, northern Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf, MetService said.

MetService said westerly winds may turn into severe gales in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Bay of Plenty, west of Te Puke.

The website states the there is also a slight risk of a small tornado, mainly near the coast, but if it does occur it will be local and small.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said there was a risk of widespread damaging gales for Auckland, but possibly not as bad as those on 10 April.

"We're about to have a bumpy 48 hours, and there's quite a bit going on it's very busy," she said.

She advised caution from large tides forecast from 9pm and carrying on tomorrow, particularly around areas like Tamaki Dr, with bursts of heavy rain.

"We haven't seen a burst of real heavy rain in the region for quite some time so that's going to be a bit of a wake-up call."

Motorists were advised to stay up to date with the severe weather warnings as MetService said it was keeping a close eye on developments.

Despite the past sunny weekend, this week's outlook appeared to be rather unsettling with winds and brief heavy rain particularly in western areas and much colder temperatures were expected next week. 

Battling the wind and rain
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News