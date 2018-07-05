TODAY |

Most Kiwis support a public holiday during Matariki – 1 NEWS poll

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Most New Zealanders support celebrating Matariki as a public holiday, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll has shown. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The reappearance of the celestial phenomenon signals the beginning of the Maori new year. Source: 1 NEWS

Of those polled, 69% were in support of making Matariki a public holiday from 2022, 23% were opposed and 8% either did not know or refused to answer.

The groups of people who were more likely than average to support making Matariki a public holiday were women aged between 18-54, Green and Labour supporters, Asian New Zealanders and men aged between 18-34 and Māori. 

The groups of people who were more likely than average to not support making Matariki a public holiday were ACT and National supporters, people aged 70 and older and New Zealand Europeans. 

Labour and the Green Party are pledging to give New Zealanders a new public holiday during Matariki - the time of the year a cluster of stars signals the beginning of the Māori New Year.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern today said the idea was "both an acknowledgment of a public holiday that is directly in keeping with New Zealand’s identity and Māori New Year".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Leader Jacinda Ardern and deputy Kelvin Davis made the election promise from Rotorua today. Source: 1 NEWS

"There will be those who have their own position but certainly the majority of people who I have come across are very, very positive."

National's Judith Collins has previously said adding another public holiday could be what sets struggling businesses "over the edge".

Your playlist will load after this ad

If New Zealand were to adopt Matariki as a public holiday, the public would expect it to replace a current public holiday, Collins said. Source: 1 NEWS

If New Zealand were to adopt a public holiday during Matariki, the public would expect it to replace a current public holiday, Collins said. 

ACT's David Seymour said earlier this month that "if Labour wants Matariki to be a public holiday, it should abolish Labour Day so businesses aren’t taking on more costs".

NZ First leader Winston Peters was also against another public holiday, "full stop", saying it could place "undue strain on employers". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The NZ First leader says in the “throes of huge challenges” NZ should be focussing on the economy, not “leisure”. Source: 1 NEWS

"Now is not the time. When we are in the throes of huge financial challenges to start thinking about a holiday, I’m sorry – work is going to be our way out of it," Peters said earlier this month. 

TVNZ’s Vote Compass also surveyed respondents on the idea of having a public holiday during Matariki shortly after the idea was proposed by the Labour Party.

The majority of respondents in that survey, 57%, said it should be while 23% believe it should not, and 18% were neutral or did not have an opinion. Green (87%) and Labour (79%) voters were more in support, while National (33%) and ACT (38%) voters were least likely to back it.

*Percentages may not add to 100% due to rounding.
1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Between September 17 and 21, 2020, 1008 eligible voters were polled by landline (405) and mobile phone (603). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. Results higher and lower than 50% have a smaller sampling error. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, ethnic identification and mobile or landline access.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Colmar Brunton Polls
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, including one in community
2
All Black Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah welcome baby girl
3
Auckland hair salon reveals further details about Covid-19 case's visit
4
Jacinda Ardern says NZ's managed isolation protocols are being assessed
5
Officials list more locations linked to latest Covid-19 cases in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, including one in community

Alleged water spigot bandit to appear in court over spate of tap burglaries in Levin
01:38

Crowds expected at Auckland Airport today as classes let out, school holidays begin

Live stream: Labour’s Jacinda Ardern speaks from campaign trail on West Coast