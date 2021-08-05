TODAY |

Most Kiwis only have seven recipes in their repertoire

Source:  1 NEWS

Many Kiwis know the day of the week by what's for dinner. In fact, a new survey shows most have just seven recipes within their repertoire that they can cook, with a quarter admitting to only four dishes they feel confident preparing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some people can tell what day of the week it is by what is served up. Source: Seven Sharp

The research conducted by Maggi found most of us could whip up a chicken dish, spag bol and stir fry.

Almost 80 per cent of parents say they still bring out a recipe they grew up eating.

Seven Sharp asked famous cook book writer Annabelle White if there is anything wrong sticking with what you know and love when it comes to culinary creations.

"There is nothing wrong with that, and it’s interesting 80 per cent of us want to cook something from our childhood.

Family around a table. Source: istock.com

"We just need to give people a bit of a helping hand, keep it simple and cook with love," White told Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells.

White revealed the recipe from her childhood she can’t go without.

"My mother’s homemade apple pie where she makes the pastry from scratch."

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NZ at Tokyo 2020: Carrington begins quest for fourth medal
2
Frail NSW triple-killer, 75, has parole conditions imposed
3
Tokyo officially NZ's greatest ever Olympic performance
4
Some Kiwis stuck in Australia may lose superannuation payments
5
Hillsong founder charged over covering up alleged child sex offences
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Voting age discrimination case heard in Court of Appeal
24:02

Inside Parliament: Beating the bots to MIQ, new RSE Covid bubble

Auckland councillor calls for free public transport to address fairness

Influence of gangs in prisons rising, exclusive figures show