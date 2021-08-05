Most Kiwis only have seven recipes in their repertoire

Many Kiwis know the day of the week by what's for dinner. In fact, a new survey shows most have just seven recipes within their repertoire that they can cook, with a quarter admitting to only four dishes they feel confident preparing.

The research conducted by Maggi found most of us could whip up a chicken dish, spag bol and stir fry.

Almost 80 per cent of parents say they still bring out a recipe they grew up eating.

Seven Sharp asked famous cook book writer Annabelle White if there is anything wrong sticking with what you know and love when it comes to culinary creations.

"There is nothing wrong with that, and it’s interesting 80 per cent of us want to cook something from our childhood.

Family around a table. Source: istock.com

"We just need to give people a bit of a helping hand, keep it simple and cook with love," White told Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells.

White revealed the recipe from her childhood she can’t go without.