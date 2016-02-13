 

'Most horrific screams I've ever heard' - young man who ran to help Gisborne campground attack victim

A young man who ran to help a woman being attacked at a Gisborne campground on New Year's Day has shared his account of what happened.

Just after midnight on Sunday, 18-year-old Noam Whiteside said he was in his tent at Gisborne's A&P Showgrounds after returning from the Rhythm and Vines Festival when he heard a car tooting and "cries for help".

He said he ran towards "the most horrific screams I've ever heard," finding the victim with "the man on top of her, on top of her flattened tent".

The offender was chased off and seen leaving in a light coloured SUV, which had been seen entering the campsite around midnight, police said.

"She was really strong about it, which was impressive," Mr Whiteside told the NZ Herald.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was asleep when one of the men entered her tent and attacked her.

The attacker is described as being of slim or athletic build and in his late teens or early twenties.

The victim, who has since returned home, reported biting the attacker's hand and arm. Police say it is possible he has visible bite marks. 

Anyone who can help police is urged to call Gisborne Police on 06 831 0700 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

