Most fish oil supplements sold in NZ not true to label, study finds - 'We all need to be concerned'

Around one third of Kiwis buy dietary health supplements, with omega-3 products being one of - if not the most - popular choices. But a new study sampling 10 of the most popular fish oil supplements has found that most of the products were not true to their labels.

It comes four years after scientists at the Liggins Institute first raised concerns over the billion-dollar industry after a study found that only three out of 32 fish oil supplements tested for omega-3 fatty acids were true to their labels' claims.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new investigation, released today, found that only four of the products tested for omega-3 fatty acids were accurate and true to label, while five others contained between 48 and 89 per cent of the amount listed. Just one of the products contained the amount listed on the label.



"The Liggins [Institute] had found 10 per cent, so things got a little bit better over time, but there's certainly some room for further improvement in terms of accuracy of the label," Julia Rucklidge of the University of Canterbury, one of the scientists involved in the latest study, told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"There are some products out there that do not contain what they say they contain, and that is something that we all need to be concerned about."

Consumers should be looking at the amount of EPA and DHA contained inside the bottles, she said, because "the higher the content of EPA and DHA, the more likely it's going to have a health benefit." The EPA and DHA are the fatty acids found in fish oil.

"You need a gram, at least, of EPA and DHA in order to have any benefit, say, in terms of improvement of mood or in terms of cardiovascular health.

"You need 2.7 grams in order for there to be benefit in terms of your joints, so you do need to be aware that DHA and EPA is very important, and getting that as high as you can when you purchase a product is going to ensure that you're getting closer."

Ms Rucklidge said it was also important for consumers to read the bottle.

"Often, people just think, 'I just need to take one a day', but they can often say, 'Take six capsules a day in order to confer a health benefit for your joints', so you do need to be looking at it."

She said while all of the products tested had the adequate amount of EPA - at least 500 miligrams - to improve symptoms associated with ADHD, they "did not all tick the box in terms of improvement of, say, mood, cardiovascular risk".

Ms Rucklidge noted, however, that fish oil supplements "still are important" for improving health.