'The most fantastic love story' – couple who were paired as bowls partners at World Masters Games now engaged

The World Masters Games is not just providing unique stories in the sporting arena, with one pair of participants sharing "the most fantastic love story" from this year's event in Dunedin.

Gail and Peter met during the 2017 World Masters Games in Auckland when they were paired up to play in the mixed bowls together and haven't looked back since.

"As I was about to start the ladies pairs Pete came over and said 'are you Gail' and I said 'yes' and he said 'I am your partner for tomorrow' and I told my girlfriend 'hmm I quite like this fella'," Gail said.

The pair then went their separate ways after the tournament with Peter returning to Australia.

They kept in touch via text messaging until Gail decided to call Peter and they ended up talking for two and a half hours, cementing their bond.

From there the relationship blossomed and after meeting up in person a few times, Peter then decided to pop the big question.

"I was really missing her and really knew she was the girl for me, I wrote out a card for her to propose but couldn't wait so ended up showing it to her on Facetime," Peter said laughing.