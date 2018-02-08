 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'The most fantastic love story' – couple who were paired as bowls partners at World Masters Games now engaged

share

Source:

Breakfast

Gail and Peter's whirlwind romance began in Auckland last year.
Source: Breakfast

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
More affected berries have been banned from sale today.

Kiwi company recalls frozen berries from supermarkets due to possible 'foreign metal contamination'

2
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

3
Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building asks for trading halt

00:45
4
Nearly every player on the field in the Big 10 match was involved in the crazy incident.

Watch: Fists fly after Georgian rugby match boils over into chaotic all-in brawl

01:16
5
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

01:16
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

03:52
It would help those who don't like ferries, but Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.

'Nice idea but financially I don't think it floats' - why a bridge or tunnel across Cook Strait won't happen

Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.


01:41
Ten riders were killed in January, sparking police to call for safe driving.

'It's going to kill ya' - January spike in motorcycle deaths on Kiwi roads worries police

A third of those killed on the road last month were on motorbikes.


01:59
The International Energy Authority says power prices in NZ have risen much faster than other countries.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Four dead, dozens of people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

The magnitude 6.4 quake caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 