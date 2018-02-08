'The most fantastic love story' – couple who were paired as bowls partners at World Masters Games now engaged

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.
Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.
A third of those killed on the road last month were on motorbikes.
Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.
The magnitude 6.4 quake caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ