'The most devastating shock' - Northland woman gives birth to her second baby on day partner dies

Wyatt Edwards was born the day his dad died.

Daniel Edwards with his son Jayden. Source: Emilee Irving/Supplied

On November 27, Emilee Irving returned to their Whangārei home to find Daniel had died in a suspected suicide.

She was 30 weeks and five days pregnant and the shock sent her in to early labour. Wyatt was born by emergency Caesarean section weighing just 1.47kg (3lb 4 oz).

His Whangārei and Auckland-based family are mourning the loss of the doting father.

Daniel leaves behind Emilee, his partner of more than four years, and 18-month-old son Jayden.

"We were soul mates and he was super happy, absolutely proud dad but had his own battles in his head from childhood that he just couldn't win and wasn't ready to accept help," Emilee told 1 NEWS.

Daniel Edwards feeding his son Jayden. Source: Karen Edwards/Supplied

Family friend Hannah Owen said 26-year-old Daniel was a "doting father".

She described him as "a plant nerd", who loved the outdoors, landscaping and fishing. Most of all he loved his son and was excited about the arrival of their second baby.

"It's all quite raw for everybody," she told 1 NEWS.

"He was the happiest, most incredible, kind, amazing person.

"It was the most devastating shock, we never thought it would happen to our Daniel. He was constantly laughing and an incredible, kind human."

Emilee Irving and Daniel Edwards with their son Jayden Source: Emilee Irving/Supplied

Ms Owen said hundreds of people were devastated by the loss.

"People in our extended family, it's raw. The family is completely overwhelmed."

Wyatt, who's name means brave and strong, is being cared for in Auckland Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Source: TVNZ

Ms Owen said he was "a little fighter". Both boys were a lot like their dad, she said, specifically commenting on Wyatt's long legs.

"He's a little baby version of him."

Daniel's mum Karen Edwards passed on the message that if people are feeling down to talk to someone. "Don't hide away. We can't help if we don't know you're drowning."

A Givealittle page, set up for the grieving family, has received more than $4400.

Ms Owen said Emilee can't face going home so the long term plan is to move to Auckland where she has support from family and friends.

They also need donations of baby clothing and items.