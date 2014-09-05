TODAY |

Most of the country to see early start to summer next weekend

After a long weekend of fine weather, most of the country is expected to see an early start to the summer next weekend, with Blenheim potentially reaching temperatures of 30 degrees.

Temperatures have been forecast to reach the mid to late twenties in many areas next Sunday, including east of the South Island, according to MetService. 

Taumaranui will reach highs of 28 degrees, with Rotorua, Hastings, Kaikōura, Hastings and Christchurch to follow close behind with highs of 27 degrees.

However, a spate of bad weather will be on the cards for several days beforehand, including showers and the risk of thunderstorms.

Showers are expected in Auckland until Thursday. A moderate risk of thunderstorms is in place for North Otago, over the Canterbury Plains and foothills this afternoon. A moderate risk is also in place for Hawke's Bay from around Hastings northwards.

During this time, the thunderstorms may produce localised rainfall rates of 10 to 15mm per hour and small hail, the meteorological service said.

