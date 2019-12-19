TODAY |

'The most beautiful young lady' – Family's touching tribute to teenager who died in Auckland car crash

Police have named the young woman who died in a crash in Waimauku, Auckland on Wednesday night.

Isobel Toman, known to all as Izzie. Source: New Zealand Police

Seventeen-year-old Isobel Toman died in a crash involving two vehicles on Old North Road shortly after 9pm.

In a statement, her family said Izzie had a brilliant future ahead of her "which now sadly will not be realised".

"Izzie was the most beautiful, gentle, kind, funny, generous, talented, humble, ambitious young lady with a passion for dance and the performing arts," the statement read.

"She lived life to the fullest and was absolutely loved by everyone who encountered her.

Her family say they are in awe of all the messages of love and support they have received.

"We will miss her desperately; the night sky will shine a little brighter tonight."

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

