Most of 1200 boxes of scorched almonds stolen from South Auckland food bank recovered by police

Most of the $12,000 worth of scorched almonds stolen from a South Auckland food bank will be handed back to the organisation after police found them at a property in Manurewa.

The 1200 boxes of scorched almonds were stolen, along with a trailer, from a property belonging to South Auckland Christian Food Bank in Papatoetoe on Wednesday night, while the organisation was hosting its weekly charity dinner and feeding up to 100 in the community.

Originally 1400 boxes of these scorched almonds were donated last year by Nestle through Christmas Box and were going to be put in food parcels as a special treat, and given to families in need.

The theft had been reported to Police yesterday.

Police say in a statement that after receiving an anonymous tip they carried out a search warrant at an address in Manurewa today.

"While not all of the boxes of almonds have been recovered, the majority of the goods, along with the trailer, and a stolen vehicle, were all located at the address," Sergeant Dave Grant says.

A man, who had a warrant to arrest for an unrelated matter, has been taken in custody and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Chief executive Ian Foster told 1 NEWS earlier today, "ask yourself what sort of person does something like that? Takes something away from people that are suffering? It's not nice".

The South Auckland Christian Food Bank have been operating, in conjunction with local organisations, for over 10 years to deliver food parcels throughout South Auckland homes.

Mr Foster said they are currently making over 120 deliveries a week, and over 5000 annually, with the help of donations from the public and larger organisations, such as Nestle.

"We have a pretty cool range. All sorts of food. We also grow our own vegetables, so we have a great variety," said Mr Foster.

The organisation considers themselves "lucky" and are very "grateful" now that the trailer with most of the goods have been retrieved.

This means the trailer is back in full use and the organisation is able to deliver food parcels to families once again after this incident.