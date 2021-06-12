TODAY |

Mosque attacks film: Mayor 'outraged', says crews will not be welcome in Christchurch

Source: 

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says plans for a movie on the mosque attacks in the city are a travesty.

Lianne Dalziel. Source: 1 NEWS

The film - called They are Us - is in the planning stages but will focus on the response by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the attacks two years ago.

Dalziel said there is incredible respect for the prime minister's response, though it is a story, but not the main story.

She said the city is still reeling from the attacks.

"I'm just so outraged that they even think that this is an appropriate thing to do.

"I've read people online saying this is too soon. It's never going to be right. It's not a story."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Actress Rose Byrne is set to play Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the film. Source: 1 NEWS

She does not know where the movie will be filmed but those crews will not be welcome in her city, she said.

Meanwhile, a petition launched on Friday night seeking to have the project cancelled, had been signed by more than 40,000 people earlier today.

It was set up by the National Islamic Youth Association began who said it sidelines the victims and survivors and instead centres on the response of a white woman.

It called on the funders, producers and the New Zealand film industry to boycott the film and urges Ardern to publicly denounce it.

The prime minister released a statement yesterday, saying that film-makers did not consult her in any form about their plans.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mosque attacks film: Mayor 'outraged', says crews will not be welcome in Christchurch
2
'I'm gonna die' - Diver cheats death after being swallowed by a whale
3
Black Caps close in on historic Test series win in England after bowlers dominate day three
4
Bride and groom injured in helicopter crash at Canterbury resort wedding
5
Teenager sleeping on broken mattress on floor not good enough says children's charity
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Teenager sleeping on broken mattress on floor not good enough says children's charity

00:41

Grant Robertson backs rethink on contentious 'significant natural areas' classification

Police searching for Christchurch motorist who allegedly brandished gun

One person dead after boat capsizes in Bay of Plenty