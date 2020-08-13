TODAY |

Mosque attack victim devastated after request for overseas family to join him at sentencing denied

A survivor of the Christchurch terror attacks has been left devastated with news his family have been denied access to New Zealand to support him at the sentencing of the convicted terrorist.

The courts are now assessing what impact Covid-19 might have on how sentencing is run if the alert level changes in yet another stress for victim Taj Kamran.

Sentencing in Christchurch is set to begin in just over a week, if the city remains at Alert Level 2, but it means little to Taj Kamran.

Mr Kamran’s family has been forced to stay in Afghanistan, despite applying for a border exemption under the special Christchurch Humanitarian Criteria released last month.

He told 1 NEWS it’s ‘difficult’ to process, especially since he his passport was supplied and the paperwork was filled out and he doesn't know why his application has been turned down.

When approached by 1 NEWS, Immigration New Zealand wouldn't comment for privacy reasons.

“I don't know what is difficult [about it],” he told 1 NEWS.

“I want to bring my family.”

Mr Kamran was shot in the leg three times, leaving him still needing sticks to walk and medication to manage pain.

He says facing the man who left him in this state will be harder without his family here.

“Because [when] I see the gunman the time he shot me and shot my friend, that’ll too hard for me.”

Mr Kamran wasn’t the only one to have family turned down though.

Immigration New Zealand has had 81 requests to come here for the sentencing, of which 20 have been refused but 21 have travelled here and are now in quarantine.

