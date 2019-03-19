TODAY |

Mosque attack hero given bravery award in Pakistan

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Terrorism
Christchurch and Canterbury

A Pakistani man who died trying to tackle the gunman during the Christchurch mosque attack has been honoured with Pakistan's highest civilian award for bravery.

Naeem Rashid threw himself at the gunman, who had already shot his 21-year-old son, an act that saved lives at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave.

He is just the fifth person to be honoured with the Nishan-e-Shujaat.

Mr Rashid was also the subject of a poignant mural in Christchurch remembering heroes and victims of the attack there last month where 51 people died in shootings at two mosques.

His wife Ambreen and 19-year-old son Abdullah received the honour on his behalf this weekend.

Abdullah Rashid told First Up his father was a person who always stood up for what was right, even when it was hard.

He said he was a very logical, enthusiastic and energetic person who was teaching himself computer programming.

He had the same analytical approach towards his faith in Islam as well.

"He wasn't just believing because it was true, he was believing it because .... logically it was right. He is a person who spreads understanding."

Abdullah Rashid said his father would have been proud and happy that society was acknowledging a brave, selfless act that was for the greater good.

"He'd be quite proud that he was able to do it ... he would want to spread understanding and peace on a wider scale so this [the terror attack] doesn't happen in the first place."

rnz.co.nz

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Artist Paul Walsh created the tribute to Naeem Rashid in Auckland’s Avondale. Source: Breakfast
    More From
    New Zealand
    Terrorism
    Christchurch and Canterbury
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:32
    A Hastings District Councillor says locals and tourists were prevented from going up the mountain and felt intimidated.
    Te Mata Peak visitors 'told to turn back' and 'felt intimidated' as Mongrel Mob held apparent patching ceremony
    2
    Trevor Mallard accused Mr Bridges of making "barnyard noises" during Question Time.
    Bridges kicked out of House after denying making 'barnyard noise', calling Speaker's comment 'unprofessional'
    3
    Scotty Morrison explains meaning of word Pākehā after it was labelled a racist term
    4
    Gray Yoga mat on wooden floor top view
    Woman's work shifts cancelled because she asked for a mat to stand on
    5
    The Prime Minister hopes Kiwis are proud of the gift given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first baby.
    Jacinda Ardern announces New Zealand’s gift to royal baby
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Land covering 2200 square metres around Mt Taranaki has been put up for tender for oil and gas drilling

    Māori disappointed ancestral land up for tender for oil and gas drilling in Taranaki

    Petition for better disability access gains momentum

    Man awarded thousands in compensation after being sacked over snoring incident
    01:31
    A Sunday programme investigation has revealed the lack of regulation is allowing some donors to mislead women.

    Fertility experts are calling for new laws to control the DIY sperm donation industry