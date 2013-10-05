Mosgiel police look for sightings of man who approached 15-year-old girl

Source:
A man is wanted by police after he approached a 15-year-old girl yesterday in Mosgiel, Otago before speeding off.
The man was driving a dark grey van and was described as being between 30-40 years old with brown skin, a thin face and stubble.
He pulled up next to the girl and they spoke briefly, police said, but the man sped off when the teenager pulled out her cell phone.
Police are asking any members of the public who may have seen a similar van or a man matching that description in the area of Brighton about 5pm yesterday to call the Mosgiel Police Station and speak with Constable Dave Leonard.
