Mosgiel police look for sightings of man who approached 15-year-old girl

A man is wanted by police after he approached a 15-year-old girl yesterday in Mosgiel, Otago before speeding off.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man was driving a dark grey van and was described as being between 30-40 years old with brown skin, a thin face and stubble.

He pulled up next to the girl and they spoke briefly, police said, but the man sped off when the teenager pulled out her cell phone.