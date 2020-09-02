Mortgage wars continue as bank slashes floating rate to 2.5 per cent

Heartland Bank has dropped its floating mortgage rate to 2.5 per cent, which it says is the lowest in New Zealand.

Source: 1 NEWS

It is available for those refinancing or purchasing a standalone home on a single section, who have a 20 per cent deposit and intend to live in the home.

Interest rates have plummeted in New Zealand as the Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll on the world's markets.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Last month the New Zealand-owned bank introduced a rate of 1.99 per cent for one-year loans.