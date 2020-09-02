Mortgage wars continue as bank slashes floating rate to 2.5 per cent

TODAY |

Heartland Bank has dropped its floating mortgage rate to 2.5 per cent, which it says is the lowest in New Zealand.

It is available for those refinancing or purchasing a standalone home on a single section, who have a 20 per cent deposit and intend to live in the home. 

Interest rates have plummeted in New Zealand as the Covid-19 pandemic takes its toll on the world's markets.

Last month the New Zealand-owned bank introduced a rate of 1.99 per cent for one-year loans. 

The official cash rate remains at 0.25 per cent. 

