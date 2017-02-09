Mortgage rates are rising - so what should Kiwi home owners do?

A mortgage adviser is telling Kiwis to lock in rates for two or three years now in a bid to head off possible rises.

Experts are saying rates could go up as much as two per cent this year, as banks try and put more margins into their business, rates rise in the US, and Reserve Bank sets new capital targets.

Mortgage adviser Bruce Patten said if possible, home owners should try fix mortgages now.

'We've been saying that since before Christmas, they're as low as they've ever been, if you can get a decent period of time like a two or three year if you're an owner-occupier, it's worth locking it in for a decent period," he told Breakfast.

Mr Patten said rates had gone up gradually over the past two months, and could rise further before the end of the year, regardless of the official cash rate.

If a four per cent rate went to six per cent on an average $500,000 loan, there could be a 10 per cent increase in payments for a couple on a joint income of $100,000.

However, Mr Patten thought regular Kiwis with just one home should be able to adjust.

"My view is that it's like Kiwisaver, once the money starts going out you don't miss it.

"It's the same with the mortgage, you adjust your lifestyle, there will be some pain, there will be some people that will have to sell, but in general, most people will absorb it."

People with high debt loads and high risk were most exposed.